Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $630.61 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $632.44. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.