Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $609,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

