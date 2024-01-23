Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $610,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

