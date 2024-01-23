Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $659,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.