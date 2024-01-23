Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

