Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $686,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $305.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.15.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

