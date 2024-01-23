Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $686,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

ROK stock opened at $305.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

