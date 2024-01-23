Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $763,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.