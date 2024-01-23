Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $784,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.