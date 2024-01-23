Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $827,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $231.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

