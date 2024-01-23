Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $835,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

