Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $959,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 122,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

