Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

MSI opened at $324.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.25 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.42.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.