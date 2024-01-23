Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 313,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 214,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 154,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $629.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

