Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,090 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

