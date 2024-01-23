Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,117 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.