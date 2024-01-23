Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $75,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,900,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 123,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

