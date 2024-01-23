Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 4,141 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.