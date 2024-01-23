Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $266.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $267.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

