Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 928 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

