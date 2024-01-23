Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,194,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,699,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $5,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GAB opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

