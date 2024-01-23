Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.