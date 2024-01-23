Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 181,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

