Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,038. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.