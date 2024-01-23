FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $250.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

