FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

