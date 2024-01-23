Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,129,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $3,509,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.35. The stock has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

