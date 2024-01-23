Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

