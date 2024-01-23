Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ford Motor
In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on F
Ford Motor Price Performance
Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 gene editing stocks to keep on your 2024 watchlist
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Johnson & Johnson’s stock price is at a critical turning point
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 uranium stocks to buy as the metal hits 16-year high
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.