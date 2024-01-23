Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

FELE opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

