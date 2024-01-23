GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,583,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

