General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13, RTT News reports. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

General Electric stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

