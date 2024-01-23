General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

