General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, RTT News reports. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.
General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of GE opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
