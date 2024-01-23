General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.

General Electric last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

