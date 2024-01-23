Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Reduced by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,151 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

