Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

