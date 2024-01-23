Girard Partners LTD. Takes $205,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.