Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

