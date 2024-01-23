GSK (NYSE:GSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 1,579,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

