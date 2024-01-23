GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

GSK Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GSK opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

