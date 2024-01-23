Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4 %

HAL stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,617,000 after buying an additional 384,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

