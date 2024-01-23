Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

