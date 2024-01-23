Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Halliburton by 140.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $68,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

