Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $696,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 292,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

