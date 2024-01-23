HC Wainwright Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $107.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.46.

BNTX stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,518,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,636,000 after purchasing an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

