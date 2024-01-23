Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $10,985,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Hess by 20.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Hess by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

