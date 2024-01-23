Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Cut by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

