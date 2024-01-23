Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of HWM opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

