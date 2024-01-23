Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

