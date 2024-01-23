Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -959.17 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock worth $7,692,883. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

